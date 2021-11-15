 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Colona - $133,000

Motivated sellers are offering a $3,000 credit for carpet and paint. Great starter 3bed 2 bath home in sought after area in Geneseo School District. Home being sold As-Is as Estate sale. Large rooms and basement with great potential. New Furnace and AC. eXp doesn't hold Earnest Money. Buyers agents should verify all measurements. No commission will be paid on any concessions.

