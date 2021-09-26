 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Colona - $124,900

2 Bedroom Home in Colona - $124,900

2 Bedroom Home in Colona - $124,900

Come check out this great Ranch in Colona, IL. this home has been well maintained and cared for for the past 40 years. Enjoy a nice sized yard that has two sheds. This home is in Geneseo School District as well, All measurements to be verified by buyer and buyer's agent.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News