2 Bedroom Home in Colona - $122,900

Charming, Cozy RANCH all nestled on a double lot! Updated kitchen with hard surface counters, sink/faucet, tile back splash and flooring 2018. New bathroom vanity and flooring 2018. PLUS take a look at these updates per seller: Furnace & A/C 2021, Siding 2020, Roof 2019, Refrigerator and stove 2020, Dishwasher 2019, Hot water heater 2011. 4 Season Room has heat and a/c with sliders to the rear patio. 2 car garage and fenced yard.