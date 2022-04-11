 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Colona - $104,900

Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with an oversized 2 car garage in the heart of Colona. Fall in love with all the cabinet space in the kitchen! The large deck is right off of the living room, making it perfect for entertaining. The back yard is privacy fenced. Close to shopping and restaurants, all the amenities Colona has to offer.

