2 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $87,000

Adorable, fresh and clean home in the heart of Coal Valley. This home is located at the end of the road. The woods are behind to provide privacy. The front of the home has a huge deck, which is freshly painted. The interior is very spacious and has new paint throughout. The formal dining is being used as a second living room. Lots of natural light. There is a walk over bridge that leads to a church, park, bar and gas station. This is a cute home with 2 bedrooms. The laundry is located in the bathroom. The basement is used as storage. There is a crawl space located under the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have new carpet.