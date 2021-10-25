 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $169,900

Carve out your own slice of heaven on the outskirts of Coal Valley! This 2 bedroom ranch home won't disappoint! The family room was originally an in-law sweet and could easily be turned back into a 3rd bedroom with slider out to deck with attached bathroom as well. This home sits on 1.26 acres, has a maintenance free deck, decorative pond and plenty of storage space in the basement and walk up attic with stair access from garage. Not to mention, there is a multi-level 24' x 20' shed with loads of space to fill! New septic drain fields are being installed and new vinyl flooring is to be installed in kitchen in upcoming week.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News