2 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $164,900

Well Kept Brick Ranch Home! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths with 2 Car Attached, and 24 x 30 Detached Garages each with a concrete drive. There are two Generous Size Bedrooms, a Full Bath and a Living Room on the main floor. There is a Pleasant Eat-In Kitchen, with a Slider providing access to the Deck. The Deck overlooks a pond, creating a peaceful setting to enjoy your morning coffee. From the Back Yard, a stairway leads down to the Pond Side Deck that is Perfect for fishing! The Basement has a Finished Rec. Room that includes a Corner Fireplace. There is a second bath and an Abundance of Storage Space in the basement as well. This home is Radon Mitigated. Newer Boiler and Central Air. Don't pass by this lovely home. Call for an appointment today!