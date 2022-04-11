1 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $49,000

Fantastic, freshly updated, one bedroom home, large fenced yard, 2.5 car garage, and a great deck for entertaining. This home has been completely redecorated and has lots of really nice updates including new furnace, all fresh paint, and new vinyl plank flooring. All of the windows have been replaced with vinyl clad tilt- ins and it has vinyl siding for easy maintenance. The home also has a very nice 4 season room that could be converted into a second bedroom. Much cheaper than renting and it has been refreshed to make it move-in condition!