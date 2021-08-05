 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Moline - $59,900

Take a look at this modest garden level 1 BR condo in Moline! This home features a spacious living room with informal dining space. The kitchen is cozy with plenty cabinetry. The master bedroom is large and spacious with double closets! Recently remodeled, this home features new paint, carpet, cabinets, light fixtures, and more! Shared laundry room is located on lower level. Don't miss your chance! 1 small pet allowed. No rentals.

