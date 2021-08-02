Come check out this beautiful home in Moline, This home has been well maintained and may updates over the past years. Some updated include an entire kitchen remodel, new electric service update, new main water line to house, the house it self has had each room updated, new carpet as of week ago. The outside has been taken care of as well. beautiful low maintenance landscaping along with new siding, windows, and doors. The house is currently set up as a one bedroom but can be a two bedroom with just a little work. Don't miss your chance, book your showing or call today for your appointment.
1 Bedroom Home in Moline - $109,000
