1 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $55,900

It was an ending no one wanted to see at the conclusion of Moline’s 4-1 Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer win at United Township on Tuesday evening.
A former Eldridge Police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on-duty.
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in East Moline.
A Whiteside County sheriff's deputy who was shot Monday morning while searching for two suspects was "inadvertently" shot by an Illinois State…
Thursday briefing: Homicide in East Moline, investigation finds building inspector had unprofessional interactions with resident, and Eldridge boy killed in Indiana honored
Partly sunny skies will prevail over the Quad-City region with a chance of showers returning to the forecast for the weekend.
The new I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities will have a glass-bottomed scenic overlook. Here's what it looks like now.
The scenic overlook on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge is built on the west side for a reason — the sunsets.
A small business owner has scored a piece of property from the city of Rock Island for $1.
Deere & Co. and International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, have reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year contract.
The city of Moline has purchased a house adjacent to the public library, 3210 41st St., for the purpose of developing the land into green space library patrons will be able to use in the future.
The Moline woman charged in the death of her disabled son is out of jail on bond.