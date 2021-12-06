 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $78,000

  • Updated
A HUGE split foyer garage! What is a split foyer garage? Come see for yourself. This little cottage charmer has not one, but two garages. The largest garage has two workbenches, built-in cabinets and a walk-up attic! The one bedroom house has been totally updated this summer including new paint throughout, new tile and cabinets, and flooring in the back porch and large eat in kitchen. The 100 year old tongue and groove hardwood floors have been very recently refinished. The house also features original interior doors and craftsman style baseboards and moldings. The basement is clean and dry and offers a brand new shower. There is a beautiful breezy 3-season room in the front of the house and a heated sunroom in the back, giving you more choices of how to make this house your new home. All of this is seated on a large corner lot offering tons of space including space for a large garden. Roof, windows, siding all new within the last few years. Call now, before you miss your chance.

John Deere Road Hy-Vee set to close in January
Business

John Deere Road Hy-Vee set to close in January

  • Updated

The Hy-Vee on John Deere Road, Moline will close permanently starting Jan. 1, 2022, according to a Dec. 1 news release. Online pick-up services at the location will be unavailable starting on Monday, Dec. 6. 

