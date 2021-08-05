1 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $77,000

1 acre of land gives you plenty of space and potential in this 1 BR ranch located in East Moline. Home features a detached garage and convenient living where all your essentials are located on one level! The layout of the home is open, the kitchen is bright and cheery. There is a formal dining room off the kitchen with a large bay window which could also serve as a non-conforming 2nd bedroom. The bedroom is spacious with ample closets and the bathroom also holds the washer and dryer. Don't miss your chance today!