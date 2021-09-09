 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $67,900

Take a look at this move-in ready East Moline bungalow!! This low maintenance home has been completely remodeled and includes: vinyl plank flooring (living areas), vinyl windows and new carpet (bedroom). This home also features: a main level laundry, minimal step entry, southern-facing, four season room that could be used as an office or informal dining. Conveniently located on top of the hill off 19th St! Schedule your showing today!!

